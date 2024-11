Cyclone Fengal: Train Services diverted, short-terminated amid heavy rains, check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be short-terminated and diverted due to the suspension of Bridge No. 14 following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Train No. 16054, the Tirupati – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express that left Tirupati at 10:10 am, and Train No. 12680, Coimbatore - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express that left Coimbatore at 6:25 am on November 30, 2024, will be short-terminated at Avadi.

Train No. 12610, Mysuru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express, scheduled to leave Mysuru at 5:00 am on November 30, and Train No. 12163, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express, that left Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:40 pm on November 29, 2024, will be short-terminated at Tiruvallur.

Train No. 22638, Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express, that left Mangaluru Central at 11:45 pm. on November 29, 2024, will be short-terminated at Arakkonam.

Train No. 16053, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 2:25 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Tiruvallur at 3:45 pm.

Train No. 12679, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 2:35 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Avadi at 4:00 pm.

Train No. 12607, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 3:30 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Tiruvallur at 4:45 pm.

Train No. 12164, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 6:20 pm. on November 30, 2024, will originate from Tiruvallur at 7:20 pm.

Train No. 12601, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Mail, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8:10 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Tiruvallur at 9:15 pm.

Train No. 12673, Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Cheran Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10:00 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 10:30 pm.

Train No. 12681, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10:30 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 11:00 pm.

Train No. 12657, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Mail, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10:50 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 11:30 pm.

Train No. 12623, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Mail, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 7:30 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 8:00 pm.

Train No. 22649, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Erode Yercaud Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11:00 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 11:55 pm.

Train No. 06113, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Kollam special, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11:20 pm on November 30, 2024, will originate from Chennai Beach at 12:30 am on December 1, a release issued by Southern Railway said.