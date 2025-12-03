Cyclone Ditwah rains expose perilous potholes, causing massive traffic gridlock on Chennai-Bangalore highway

CHENNAI: Heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah have severely disrupted traffic on the busy Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, exposing long-standing neglect of road maintenance. The crucial stretch between the Sriperumbudur Tollgate and the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial has become a commuter's nightmare due to deep, water-filled craters, leading to massive traffic snarls and safety hazards.

The highway in this section has been riddled with potholes for a long time due to a lack of proper upkeep. Authorities have reportedly been using temporary fixes like filling the craters with sand. However, the sand gets washed or blown away by the speed of heavy vehicles, leaving the dangerous pits exposed once again.

The ongoing downpour has exacerbated the crisis by filling all these craters with rainwater, making them invisible to drivers. This has led to multiple accidents, with two-wheeler riders particularly vulnerable. Many have lost balance, skidded, and suffered abrasions after falling into these hidden waterlogged pits.

Furthermore, all vehicles, including cars and light commercial vehicles, are forced to navigate this treacherous stretch at a crawl to avoid damage. This has resulted in severe traffic congestion, with vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper for nearly two kilometers on the affected road. Commuters are facing extreme hardship and significant delays.

Motorists and local residents have raised urgent appeals to the highway authorities. They demand that the craters and potholes be properly and permanently repaired before the onset of further cyclonic or heavy monsoon rains to prevent recurring accidents and chaos on this vital national corridor.