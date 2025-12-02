Cyclone Ditwah rains disrupt Chennai airport operations; 52 flights hit

CHENNAI: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah severely disrupted operations at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, resulting in unusually low passenger turnout and widespread cancellations and delays.

As weather conditions worsened, airlines were forced to cancel a total of 23 flights, both arrivals and departures by 2 pm.

These included 13 outbound flights to Ahmedabad, Andaman, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Delhi, Coimbatore and Bengaluru, along with an international service to Indonesia scheduled for 4.35 AM.

Ten incoming flights from Pune, Andaman, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mumbai, Kochi, Jaipur and Vijayawada were also cancelled. In addition, 29 flight services were delayed for durations ranging from one hour to more than five hours.

Eighteen departing flights to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Andaman, Tiruchy, Siliguri, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Madurai and Salem, as well as two international flights to Singapore, faced significant delays.

Eleven incoming flights from Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Tiruchy, Andaman, Jaffna and Mumbai, and two international services from Singapore and Doha, were also affected. In total, 52 flights were hit by cancellations or delays due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Ditwah, leaving passengers facing considerable inconvenience.