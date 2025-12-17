Cyber Crime awareness: Chennai police reach out to Schools, RWA

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have begun reaching out to schools and resident welfare associations to create awareness about cybercrimes.

On Wednesday, a team from the cybercrime cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) interacted with teachers at a private school in Aminjikarai and shared information about various cyber frauds, such as digital arrest, online trading scam, courier scam, matrimonial scam, etc. More than 100 teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the awareness meet.

"Teachers have been advised to create awareness among students and discuss with their parents, too. A community effort is required to create awareness and we have begun reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), too. We have also been regularly conducting social media campaigns," said a senior officer.

Digital arrest involves scammers calling potential targets impersonating as law enforcement officers, typically from CBI, Mumbai and Delhi police among others, and fabricating a scenario to instill fear and create panic in the minds of the chosen victim. This scam mostly targets senior citizens.

GCP Commissioner A Arun cautioned the public to be careful about such fake calls, high-profit investment advertisements, fake investment apps, and websites, and advised people not to transfer money into unknown bank accounts.

If you have fallen victim to such scams, please dial 1930 for the toll-free assistance provided by the cybercrime wing or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.