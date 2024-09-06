Chennai Airport Customs Department issues warning against consumption of pan masala, gutka, and liquor

CHENNAI: The Customs Department at Chennai Airport has warned its employees against consuming pan masala, gutka, and liquor during work hours. The department has received complaints that some employees are using these substances within the office premises, causing inconvenience to others and violating government service conduct rules.

An investigation was conducted after receiving complaints from colleagues and visitors, and it was found that some employees were indeed consuming these substances within the office premises.

As a result, the Customs Commissioner has issued a warning notice, stating that consuming these substances during work hours is a punishable offence under the Government Servants Conduct Rules Act 1964.



The notice also warns that smoking and consuming tobacco products within the office premises is a punishable offence under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2008.

The Customs Department has set up a disciplinary committee to monitor and take action against employees who violate these rules.



The notice has created a buzz among the employees of the Customs Department, and it is expected to bring about a change in their behaviour.