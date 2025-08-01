CUMTA explores water metro corridor linking ECR and Napier bridge

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is weighing a proposal for a water metro corridor connecting East Coast Road (ECR) to Napier Bridge, aiming to ease traffic congestion and boost sustainable travel.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the proposal is modelled on Kochi’s successful water metro.

The 53-km route would tap into Chennai’s coastal and inland waterways, offering commuters and tourists an eco-friendly, scenic alternative to road transport.

Electric or hybrid ferries are being considered to minimise emissions, with a detailed feasibility study underway to examine navigability, environmental impact, and cost-effectiveness.

Water-based transit has been floated in Chennai before, with earlier plans under the National Waterways initiative targeting the Adyar and Cooum rivers, Buckingham Canal, and Kosasthalaiyar river.

Although previous attempts stumbled over issues such as pollution, encroachments, shallow waters, and irregular flow, officials say lessons learned will shape a more practical rollout this time.

The project’s integration with Chennai’s metro and bus systems is expected to strengthen its viability.

Reports added that it could also strengthen parts of National Waterway 4 (NW-4), a 1,078-km stretch across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, which has seen limited progress in recent years.

The initiative would blend innovation, and environmental responsibility in restoring Chennai’s waterways as active, sustainable transport corridors.