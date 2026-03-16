CSK assures no unlicensed use of ‘Jailer’, ‘Coolie’ songs; Madras HC closes Sun TV plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Monday (16th March), has disposed of applications filed by Sun TV Network Limited seeking an interim injunction to restrain Chennai Super Kings from using its copyrighted songs for the team’s promotional videos, after CSK vouched not to use songs without licence.
Sun TV Network Limited filed a copyright petition stating that on March 1, 2026, the CSK team had unveiled its new jersey through a promotional video shared on CSK’s official social media pages on Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube and Facebook.
It has been submitted that the video had prominently used audio tracks and dialogues from movies Jailer, Jailer 2 and Coolie, produced by Sun group and further incorporated copyrighted audio elements at multiple junctures. Sun had also claimed damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore.
Sun Network submitted that the video was intended to launch and market the new jersey of the team, featuring its logo and the brand names of its principal sponsors. Sun also called upon the team to disclose the revenue generated through the promotional activities and deposit the same before the court to the credit of the suit.
When the matter came up before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, an undertaking affidavit was filed by KS Viswanathan, Managing Director of CSK. In his affidavit, he stated that the team undertakes not to show or display any of the sound recordings or musical works, including the songs set out in the plaint, without obtaining a licence.
After the undertaking affidavit was filed by KS Viswanathan, Managing Director of CSK, stating that the team would not use the songs without obtaining a licence, the Justice closed the interim pleas.
The Justice asked Sun TV to get instructions regarding the continued prosecution of the case regarding the claim of damage of Rs 1 crore. The Justice also sought Sun’s opinion on whether the main suit of demand of damage could be disposed of in terms of the undertaking filed