CSK assures no unlicensed use of ‘Jailer’, ‘Coolie’ songs; Madras HC closes Sun TV plea

Sun TV Network Limited filed a copyright petition stating that on March 1, 2026, the CSK team had unveiled its new jersey through a promotional video shared on CSK’s official social media pages on Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube and Facebook.

It has been submitted that the video had prominently used audio tracks and dialogues from movies Jailer, Jailer 2 and Coolie, produced by Sun group and further incorporated copyrighted audio elements at multiple junctures. Sun had also claimed damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore.