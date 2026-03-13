Sun TV suit: CSK tells Madras HC it will not use Rajinikanth film songs without licence

CHENNAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (March 13) informed the Madras High Court that it will not use songs from films starring Superstar Rajinikanth, unless it obtains the required licence from the copyright holder, according to a Media reports.
The assurance was given during the hearing of a civil suit filed by Sun TV Network and its production arm Sun Pictures, which alleged that the franchise had used music from Rajinikanth’s films in its promotional content without obtaining permission.
The dispute centres on the use of songs and background scores from the films Jailer, Jailer 2 and Coolie, whose audio and music rights are held by Sun Pictures.
Senior advocate PS Raman, appearing for CSK in response to the petition, informed the court that the franchise had already removed the songs from its promotional material and would not use them in future without obtaining authorisation.
Sun TV Network had approached the court seeking an interim injunction to restrain the franchise from using the songs in its promotional videos and social media content without permission.
After recording the submissions made by both sides, the court directed CSK to file an affidavit confirming its assurance and adjourned the hearing of the case to March 16.