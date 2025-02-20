Crime-prone spots, criminals in focus as Tamil Nadu DGP reviews security at railway stations

CHENNAI: In the wake of a chain-snatching and alleged assault on a policewoman at Pazhavanthangal railway station three days ago, Head of Police Force DGP Shankar Jiwal held a review meeting with officers of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Southern Railways and took stock of the security arrangements at railway stations in Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, several locations, including the Chennai – Katpadi – Jolarpet – Salem – Coimbatore route, were identified as crime-prone/hot spot areas. In this regard, 66 standalone CCTVs have been installed at key hotspots by the RPF, with some equipped with Facial Recognition Software (FRS).

"To further enhance surveillance, the GRP and RPF will conduct a joint study to identify additional crime hotspots for new CCTV installations," said an official statement, adding that the GRP would also share a database of previous offenders with RPF, enabling FRS-equipped CCTVs to identify culprits at railway stations.

The officers discussed measures to work towards a better safety environment for passengers on trains and railway premises, particularly women and children.

DGP (Railways) K Vannia Perumal and other officers along with SR officials were part of the meeting. "During the meeting, it was noted that RPF and GRP currently deploy personnel in women's compartments on vulnerable routes during night hours. However, since the number of train routes has increased of late, it was decided that an endeavour will be made to see that more trains are covered with police escort consisting of women police," the statement added.

In addition to this, it was also decided that the GRP personnel should board and check women's compartments at night hours at all stops of trains.

Southern Railways AGM and RPF IG were also requested to explore the feasibility of installing an alarm system with two-way communication between passengers and the loco pilot in all train compartments. At present, this system is available only in select women's compartments.