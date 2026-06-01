Creation of 2 lakh jobs possible with focus on high-value innovation: IIT-Madras

In a report examining the State’s recently unveiled AVGC-XR Policy 2026, the researchers said Tamil Nadu’s target of generating 2 lakh jobs and capturing 20% of India’s XR market could serve as a model for the country’s broader deep-tech ambitions if backed by investments in innovation, skills and infrastructure.

The report, prepared by the Metaverse India Policy and Standards Committee of the Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), noted that India’s XR ecosystem already includes more than 1,000 startups and a similar number of small and medium enterprises. A key recommendation is the adoption of a ‘50-50 workforce design principle’, under which at least half of future XR jobs should be concentrated in high-value segments such as original intellectual property creation, game-engine development, AI-driven immersive technologies and advanced research and development.