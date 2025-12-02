Couple among three arrested for knife-point purse snatching near RGGGH

CHENNAI: The Flower Bazaar police have arrested three individuals, including a husband and wife, for allegedly robbing a daily wage laborer at knifepoint. The stolen purse containing the victim's Aadhar card has been recovered.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. The victim, Nirmal (27), from Pattukkottai, who resides on the pavement in the area, was asleep when he was accosted by two men and a woman.

According to the complaint, the trio used abusive language and demanded money. When Nirmal stated he had none, one of the accused brandished a knife, threatened him, and snatched his purse containing his Aadhar card before fleeing.

Based on Nirmal's complaint, a team led by the Purasaiwalkam Police Inspector launched an investigation. Through inquiries at the scene, the police identified and arrested the accused: Parameswaran (26) from Semmancheri, Jegan (26) from a pavement on Wal Tax Road, and Parameswaran's wife, Priya (23) from Vyasarpadi.

The police recovered the victim's purse and seized the knife used in the crime.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the prime accused, Parameswaran, is a history-sheeter with 16 prior cases, including robbery and theft, registered against him at the Semmancheri police station. His wife, Priya, also has a criminal record with three cases, including one of murder.

The arrested trio was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.