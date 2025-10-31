Couple, accomplice held for contractor’s murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a couple, in connection with the murder of a government contractor at Ashok Nagar 4th Avenue.

The accused were identified as Dhananchezhiyan (42), an employee of the state transport corporation, his wife Suganya (37), and their friend Gunasundari (27). The victim, Prakash (31) of Puducherry, was a government contractor and a former schoolmate of Suganya.

Police investigations revealed that Suganya had worked in Prakash’s firm, during which the two allegedly developed a relationship. The affair reportedly led to Prakash’s wife separating from him, while Suganya’s husband, Dhananchezhiyan, also parted ways but continued monitoring her activities.

On Wednesday, Prakash, who had come to Chennai for a business meet, went for lunch with Suganya and Gunasundari. While Prakash and Suganya were talking in his car, Dhananchezhiyan, tipped off by Gunasundari, allegedly arrived at the spot, attacked Prakash with a knife, and fled along with his wife.

Bystanders who witnessed the attack alerted police. Officers rushed to the scene and took the injured Prakash to ESI Hospital in KK Nagar, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was later sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are conducting further investigations.