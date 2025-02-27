Councillors request shifting of Bio-CNG plant in Manali after blast

CHENNAI: Ten days after the blast at the Manali Bio-CNG plant, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran notified that an audit was underway and its report is expected this week. Ward councillors of the locality complained that officials attached to the plant arrived after higher authorities reached the spot.

A leak at the GCC's Bio-CNG plant triggered a fire that left a lab technician dead and severely injured another. The plant is operated under the Public Private Partnership model, where the concessionaire operates the plant and the local body supplies wet waste.

Ward 22 councillor A Theerthy rued about the lack of safety at the plant and elaborated that higher authorities of GCC were quick to reach the site and pacify elected members while the persons in charge of the plant were passive in responding. "Another plant is to be opened soon, and there has been no discussion with the residents and ward councillors," the councillor said.

He also requested the commissioner to shift the plant as it operates in a residential area of north Chennai, and toxic gas was released during the incident.

Responding to the request, the commissioner said the plant's activities cannot be stopped as it processes 1,500 metric tonnes of wet waste of the total 6,000 metric tonnes of waste produced citywide.

"An audit regarding the incident is underway, and the report is expected this week. Also, we have received complaints from people about toxic gas emissions. We will ensure that public safety is not compromised."

Mayor Priya also stated that the plant would be inspected and that following guidelines would be ensured.

The commissioner also announced that councillors could file construction and demolition waste through photos on the GCC app or via the 1913 helpline. Steps would be taken to clear the waste at the earliest and the authorities would also post pictures after removing C and D waste.