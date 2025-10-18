COTEE urges withdrawal of order deploying workers via Overseas Manpower Corporation

CHENNAI: The Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) has urged the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to withdraw its directive allowing the deployment of workers through the Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) to fill vacant posts.

In a letter to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Ltd, COTEE general secretary T. Jaishankar said the instruction, issued following the CMD’s note dated July 19, 2025, and the Chief Engineer (Personnel) memorandum dated July 22, 2025, violated existing tripartite agreements and government regulations.

He said TNEB, being a key public utility governed by the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, operates based on settlements periodically reached between the administration, trade unions, and the government to resolve labour-related issues. The most recent workload agreement, signed on February 22, 2018, remains in force, he noted.

“Under the Industrial Disputes Act, any change in service conditions must be preceded by due notice to the unions and discussions before implementation. However, in 2024, more than 7,000 workload posts were discontinued, in violation of the existing settlement,” the letter stated.

COTEE stated that the directive allowing Superintending Engineers in distribution circles to engage personnel through OMCL was contrary to the 2018 workload agreement and also violated Government Order No. 950, dated August 8, 1990, which, based on a Supreme Court ruling, prohibits the engagement of contract workers in permanent positions.

“The continued deployment of contract labour in regular posts, despite a government order and court ruling, is inappropriate and detrimental to the principles of fair labour practice,” the letter added.

COTEE warned that continuing to employ contract workers without entering into a new workload agreement or filling sanctioned vacancies could strain industrial relations. It urged the CMD to revoke the orders cited and take appropriate steps to restore a harmonious working environment within the electricity board.