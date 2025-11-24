Costly for consumers, fair for farmers: Tomatoes out of reach at Rs 80/kg

CHENNAI: Climbing to Rs 60 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday, tomatoes have become the newest concern for households, vegetable retailers, and bulk buyers. Retail outlets across the city are selling tomatoes between Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kg, depending on quality and locality.

Just on Saturday, the wholesale prices stood at Rs 50 per kg, while retail rates hovered between Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kg. As tomatoes were sold for just Rs 15 per kg in October, the sudden spike has left many consumers startled. Price began to slowly rise in early November, touching Rs 20, before it sharply escalated to current levels following a dip in supply from major producing regions. Vendors attribute the steep rise to reduced arrivals and weather-related disruptions.

"We used to receive around 150–180 truckloads daily, but now the arrival has dropped significantly. That's why the price has shot up," said S Kumaran, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.

Online grocery platforms are currently selling tomatoes between Rs 64 and Rs 86 per kg, depending on delivery slots and locality. Meanwhile, Cooperative Farm Fresh shops are offering slight relief, selling at Rs 58 per kg, still several times higher than the rates seen a month ago.

Consumers say the rising prices are impacting household budgets.

"We spend more on vegetables now than last month. Tomatoes have become almost a luxury," said Malarvizhi, a resident of Perambur.

Farmers, however, point to increased input costs and inconsistent rainfall. "This price rise may seem sudden for consumers, but farmers have faced losses for months. Only now are we getting a fair price," said R Murugan, a tomato farmer from Dindigul.

Traders expect prices to stabilise only after fresh arrivals hit the market in the coming weeks.