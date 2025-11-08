Corporation schools in North Chennai to get a tech upgrade soon

CHENNAI: Of the 417 schools managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation, eight schools in North Chennai are all set to receive a tech upgrade under the Namakku Naame Thittam scheme.

According to a report in The Hindu, the civic body is rolling out 20 smart classroom projects at schools located in areas like Cherian Nagar, MKB Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Nagar which would be equipped with two smart classrooms each.

The project will ensure that each classroom is fitted with an interactive flat panel measuring 65 inches, a STEM visualiser, a wireless tablet and supporting equipment at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs. To ensure uniformity and equipment compatibility, the units will be procured from a single vendor who will oversee the supply, installation and maintenance.

It may be noted that the main reason for launching the initiative is to balance the significant staff shortage at these schools. Data revealed that there is a shortage of 1152 teaching and administrative staff with the current numbers standing at 3146 teachers and 316 headmasters.

The civic body said that it would examine and take a call on the availability of sufficient teaching staff who can operate the new smart classrooms.