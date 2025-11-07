Cop's son among duo robbing woman of cash, 3 sovereign chain in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have launched a search for two men, including a cop's son, who allegedly robbed a woman of her jewels and cash by befriending her and taking her to an isolated location.

The 25-year-old victim, from Pollachi, was employed in a private firm and stayed in a hostel in Coimbatore. Dharun (27) of Ramanathapuram had befriended her via social media.

When they met on the night of November 2, Dharun took her to an isolated spot near a pond in Navakkarai, on the outskirts of the city.

Suddenly, Dharun's associate, who came to the spot, threatened her and demanded her jewels. The police said Dharun also joined and snatched her three sovereign chain. They also took her mobile phone and transferred Rs 90,000 from her bank account through Google Pay.

Dharun then reportedly dropped the woman near her hostel around 11 pm. When she informed him that she would not be allowed entry at that hour, he then dropped her at a luxury hotel and left the spot.

Based on her complaint, the Race Course police registered a case, and a preliminary inquiry revealed that one of the suspects is the son of a cop and studying in a college in Coimbatore. A search is on to nab the two accused. This incident, coming close on the heels of the gang rape of a college student, has sparked outrage.