Cops nab five history sheeters for attack spree in Kolathur, Rajamangalam

CHENNAI: The police have arrested five history sheeters after an armed gang went on an attack spree in the city in Rajamangalam and Kolathur areas, leaving seven persons injured two days ago.

The arrested persons have been identified as Srinivasan alias Chinna Karuppu (21), Vignesh (32), Periya Karuppu (22), Jeeva (22) and Muthaiyan (22) - all residents of Kolathur. All the accused except Muthaiyan are history sheeted accused in the Rajamangalam police station, having several criminal cases against them.

On Saturday night, the gang first barged into a house in Rajamangalam and attacked the occupants, Chandra (52) and her son Rajesh (26), with weapons. They were on the lookout for a person named Akash, and since he was not there, they attacked the woman and her son.

Later, the gang had rounded up a group of youths talking near Girija Nagar Main Road and attacked four persons, leaving them injured.

The same gang was also involved in the attack on history sheeter, Ganesan (37) of Rajamangalam near Koyambedu during the early hours of Sunday. Ganesan was at his auto stand in Koyambedu when the group approached him. Sensing danger, Ganesan ran into an eatery, and the gang followed him inside and attacked him. Ganesan ran out of the eatery and fell on the road, where he was rounded up and severely attacked by the group, who then fled.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, Vignesh, had a fallout with Ganesan. To avenge him, he ganged up and attacked Ganesan. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.