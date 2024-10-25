Cops arrest peddler posing as buyers in Arumbakkam, recover 1 kg meth

CHENNAI: A special team of the Arumbakkam police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

The police team posed as buyers and asked the man to come to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, after which he was arrested in Madhavaram on Wednesday. One kilogram of the drug was recovered from him.

Police, who identified the suspect as Viswanathan of Ongole, said they got a tip-off about him supplying methamphetamine to sellers in the city. The police then contacted him over the phone posing as buyers and asked him to bring a kg of the drug to Chennai.

On Wednesday night, Viswanathan brought the drug and was waiting at the bus terminus when cops in plain clothes spotted him, spoke to him over the phone and overpowered him.

Last week, Arumbakkam police arrested six people and recovered 28.09 grams of methamphetamine from them.

The Chennai city police too busted an illegal laboratory manufacturing methamphetamine at Kodungaiyur on Tuesday after which seven men, including four engineering graduates, were arrested.