Cops arrest miscreants in Royapuram, Vanagaram, for possession of narcotics

CHENNAI: The city police arrested nine persons in separate incidents for possession of narcotic substances and seized ganja, methamphetamine and painkiller tablets.

The Royapuram police arrested two persons, including a history sheeter, who were caught in possession of 3.3 kg of ganja after one of them was caught with the contraband during a vehicle check.

The police said that a team of personnel were conducting vehicle checks on SN Chetty Road near Kamarajar Park on Tuesday night, when they intercepted a two-wheeler rider on suspicion. When they checked his bag, as he gave evasive replies, the police found ganja.

The arrested person was identified as Ganesan alias Yakoob (38) of Tiruvallur's Pazhaverkadu. Investigations with Ganesan revealed that he was on his way to meet an associate, Madhavan (32), another history sheeter and the police team apprehended him too.

In total, the police seized 3.3 kg of ganja from the duo. Madhavan has 14 cases against him in the Sholavaram police station.

In another case, Vanagaram police on Tuesday arrested an absconding accused, part of a methamphetamine peddling ring. The arrested person, Manikandan (36) of Kovur, was the eighth person to be arrested in the case.

In another case in Puzhal police limits, six persons, including a woman, were arrested for possession of Tydol pain relief tablets. They were apprehended near Madhanankuppam playground. The arrested persons were identified as Meganathan (19), Vijay (28), Jasmine (29), Rahamadullah (25), Karthik (27), and Karthik alias Stephen Karthik (22) from Puzhal.