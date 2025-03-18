Cop-turned-gangster Chera arrested for ganja possession in Chennai

CHENNAI: Cop-turned gangster Chera alias Che Rajendran (67) who was hiding in Andhra Pradesh was arrested by a special team of MKB Nagar police for alleged ganja possession.

Police sources said that Chera's men were involved in extortion and ganja peddling. Chera was a cop who was dismissed from service for his association with rowdy elements and criminal activities and he has over 15 criminal cases against him in MKB Nagar police station including murder and extortion among others.

As per police records, Chera absconded in 2001 and was lying low. He shifted base to Andhra and used to visit the city from time to time and also indulged in criminal activities by operating from the neighbouring state. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.