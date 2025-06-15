Contract staff at Chennai Central Railway Station beat youth to death for stealing bag

CHENNAI: A young man (around 25 years), who attempted to steal a bag from a contract worker sleeping at the Central railway station, was later found unconscious and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to reports, the unidentified young man had tried to steal a bag from one of the cleaning staff on June 2. The staff woke up, and along with another staff member, assaulted him.

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel present at the station subsequently took the injured man away and left him outside the station. “Later that day, patrolling police discovered him unconscious on the floor,” stated an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP). “An FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of the two staff workers. They were remanded under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS. The victim was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) but he died shortly thereafter.”

The post-mortem report identified head injury as the cause of death. However, investigations revealed this fatal injury was not sustained during the assault by the staff, as they did not strike his head. “The deceased, believed to be around 25 years old, remains unidentified, and his body is currently held in the RGGGH mortuary,” the official added.