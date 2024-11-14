Constable attached to North Beach police station extorts money from SL Tamil, suspended

CHENNAI: A police head constable attached to the North Beach police station was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding and snatching Rs 1,500 cash from a Sri Lankan Tamil man, who tried to escape when he asked him to stop for frisking.

The policeman, Kanagaraj (42), was patrolling near the Mannady area on Wednesday when he spotted a man and tried to stop him for an inquiry. The man panicked and started running. But the policeman chased and nabbed him. During questioning, the man told police that he ran fearing police investigation.

The man identified himself as Mohammad Azam (38), a Sri Lankan Tamil. While frisking him, the policeman found him carrying Rs 1,500 in cash. Officials said Kanagaraj took the cash and asked Azam to leave the place. When Azam requested him to return the cash, Kanagaraj threatened him.

Azam then went to the Deputy Commissioner of Flower Bazaar police district and lodged a formal complaint against the policeman.

Based on the complaint, an Assistant Commissioner of police conducted an inquiry and confirmed the allegation that Kanagaraj snatched money from Azam. Based on the inquiry report, the Flower Bazaar Deputy Commissioner placed Kanagaraj under suspension.