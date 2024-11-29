Constable attached to Kotturpuram station transferred for cheating woman of Rs 3 lakh

CHENNAI: A police constable, attached to the Kotturpuram station, was transferred to the Armed Reserve for alleged involvement in conning woman of money and gold.

According to police, constable Chelladurai (45), a resident of police quarters in Sivan Koil Street in Vadapalani, allegedly collected money and gold from a 29-year-old woman who met him at the police station. He, after collecting the valuables, reportedly stopped talking to her.

Chelladurai snapped all communication with her after she asked him to return the money and gold. The woman managed to trace his address and went to his house. She questioned his wife and demanded she return the valuables. The woman who lost cash and gold worth over Rs 3 lakh to the constable filed a complaint at Vadapalani police station. Constable Chelladurai was transferred to the AR for his dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, the constable’s wife filed a complaint against the woman for barging into her house and attacking her and her daughter. Both the complaints are being probed.