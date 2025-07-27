Conduct campaigns sans firecrackers, traffic woes, TVK issues directives to protect party’s image

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Saturday issued a set of stringent campaign guidelines to party functionaries, urging them to maintain discipline, refrain from celebratory practices, and adhere strictly to party protocols during public engagements.

In a statement, Anand said, “TVK stands as the only beacon of hope for Tamil Nadu. The unwavering trust and overwhelming love shown by the people places on us a historic responsibility. Under the leadership of our Chief Ministerial candidate Vijay, a man guided by principles and people’s trust, we are gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections with the strength of public support.”

The directive urges party cadre to avoid bursting firecrackers or indulging in public celebrations during indoor or outdoor events.

It also prohibits the use of unauthorised banners, slogans, logos, or photographs during campaigning, stressing that only materials approved by the party headquarters should be used.

Anand cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against those who violate these norms. “No activity should tarnish the image or ideologies of the party. We must remain vigilant and respectful towards public space and sentiment,” he said.

The TVK leader further appealed to the cadre to avoid disrupting traffic or causing inconvenience during events and campaign drives, emphasising the need for grassroots outreach with dignity and decorum.