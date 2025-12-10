Concert goers to get free Metro round-trip passes for Saturday

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail has announced free round-trip passes for those travelling to the YMCA grounds in Nandanam for the music concert on Saturday.

A unique Metro pass will be generated and distributed by the event organiser via their official email and WhatsApp channel to the attendees. Ticket holders can travel from any operational Metro station to Nandanam Metro station and back by scanning the QR code at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. "Each unique QR code pass will serve as a Metro ticket valid for one round trip on the day of the event," the Metro Rail said.

The Metro Rail is extending train services from the Nandanam Metro station on Saturday to accommodate the crowd. The last train towards Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport Metro stations will depart Nandanam Metro at midnight, and passenger entry to Nandanam station for each train will close 10 minutes before departure. Passengers heading towards the green line stations can only interchange at Central Metro station after the regular scheduled services.