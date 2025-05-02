Completed health centre in Chennai lies dormant awaiting inauguration

CHENNAI: The construction of the Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Bajanai Koil Street, Korattur, was completed five months ago, but its stalled inauguration has taken its effect on senior citizens of the area who are forced to seek distant centres for availing of diabetes medicine and routine check-up, alarms AIADMK councillor J John.

The Bajanai Koil Street houses around 160 families. To cater to the 5,000 people living in the neighbourhood, the construction of the wellness centre began in April 2023 and concluded five months ago.

"The people who live in and around Bajanai Koil Street will benefit from this wellness centre. As it awaits an inauguration ceremony for over five months, diabetic senior citizens have to walk for 500 metres to board a bus to reach nearby Urban Health and Wellness Centres in Street 32, Venkatraman Nagar, Korattur and Mogappair West, Ambattur Industrial Estate," said John, the ward 84 councillor.

Bajanai Koil Street is a flood-prone area. People suffer in knee-deep waters during monsoons to access basic needs. "Once it is inaugurated, people in this location can access medicine from the wellness centre," said Saravanan, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street.

When DT Next contacted, a corporation official said, "Through video conferencing, Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to inaugurate 500 Urban Health and Wellness Centres in the state, of which 60 are under the Chennai Corporation, in the first week of May. This facility (in Bajanai Koil Street) will also be opened beside five others in Ambattur Zone."