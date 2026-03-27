“Complained twice, no action”: Anna University students hit streets over sexual harassment charges

Holding placards and sitting in protest outside the campus, the students demanded that the professor be suspended pending inquiry and that an independent committee be constituted to individually record statements from all women students in the department.

“We have filed two POSH complaints against the professor in the last two years, but no action was taken, citing lack of sufficient evidence,” students of the department said, accusing the university’s internal mechanism of failing to act.

The students further alleged that the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework was “protecting its own” and not conducting a fair inquiry. “Since the university’s POSH committee is not taking any steps, we decided to escalate the issue,” they said.