Anna University student alleges sexual harassment by professor, files complaint to CoP

In her complaint, the student alleged that the faculty has been harassing her in person and over the phone for the last three years. The student alleged that the professor initially offered to help her after learning her family's financial situation and helped her with internships, and claimed that he was like her father, but over time, he began to harass her.

According to the complaint, the professor's lecherous behaviour began when the student entered the 3rd year of her course, and he started having uncomfortable discussions about the female body with the student. "He also forced me to call him over the phone several times and spoke inappropriately," the student stated in her complaint.