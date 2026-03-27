Anna University student alleges sexual harassment by professor, files complaint to CoP

CHENNAI: A final year engineering student at College of Engineering, Anna University, Guindy campus, approached the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner on Thursday (March 26) seeking action against her professor, alleging sexual harassment.
In her complaint, the student alleged that the faculty has been harassing her in person and over the phone for the last three years. The student alleged that the professor initially offered to help her after learning her family's financial situation and helped her with internships, and claimed that he was like her father, but over time, he began to harass her.
According to the complaint, the professor's lecherous behaviour began when the student entered the 3rd year of her course, and he started having uncomfortable discussions about the female body with the student. "He also forced me to call him over the phone several times and spoke inappropriately," the student stated in her complaint.
Despite expressing displeasure at his behaviour and activities, the professor said he had ignored them and continued with his ways. After the student blocked the professor on all social media and on her phone, he allegedly called the student's friends and forced them to inform her to call him, according to the complaint.
"I have learnt that he has exhibited similar behaviour with other students too. We have apprised the college authorities and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) cell too," the complainant said and further stated that other students who are affected are hesitant to file an official complaint and sought the Chennai city police to ensure a safe enquiry.
The student's complaint was acknowledged and forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner, Mylapore, for further action.