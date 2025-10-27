Passengers left stranded in rain on highway as buses avoid entering Kilambakkam terminus

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Despite the inauguration of a state-of-the-art bus terminus in Kilambakkam, passengers are facing significant difficulties and safety hazards, as most out-of-town buses drop them off on the busy Chennai-Trichy National Highway instead of entering the terminal.

The Kilambakkam Bus Stand, built at an estimated cost of Rs.400 crores and operational since December 30, 2023, serves as a major transit hub for thousands of government and private buses heading to southern districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu. While the facility was designed for convenience, its implementation has left lakhs of daily commuters struggling.

The core of the problem lies in the practice of buses, upon their return to Chennai, bypassing the terminus entirely. They instead halt on the highway opposite the stand, forcing passengers to alight directly onto the road. This necessitates a perilous 1.5-kilometer walk back to the terminus, which involves crossing the high-speed national highway.

The situation becomes particularly dire during rainfall. With no shelters or basic facilities at the drop-off point, passengers are left drenched and scrambling for cover under nearby shops. Furthermore, commuters who parked their vehicles at the terminus parking lot before their journey are also forced to make the long, wet walk to retrieve them.

"This would be very convenient for us if all buses simply entered the terminus and dropped us inside. Why build a Rs 400 crore facility if we cannot use it properly?" asked a frustrated passenger.

The practice also exacerbates traffic congestion on the national highway, as stopping buses create bottlenecks.

When questioned, traffic police officials confirmed the issue. "We have consistently instructed bus crews not to stop on the highway and to use the terminus," a police representative stated. "However, the drivers and conductors claim that their management has told them to drop passengers outside and bring the empty bus in."

Authorities from the Kilambakkam Bus Stand management pointed to an ongoing solution: the construction of a skywalk connecting the bus stand to the Kilambakkam railway station. They assured that once completed, the skywalk would eliminate the need for passengers to cross the road. Until then, they have urged the public to bear with the difficulty.

Additionally, the management highlighted the operation of a free battery-operated vehicle to ferry passengers from the highway to the terminus. However, passengers have dismissed this as a token gesture.

"Only one or two battery vehicles are running, which can carry a maximum of 10 people at a time. This is utterly insufficient for the thousands of passengers arriving every hour," a daily commuter noted. "They have been talking about the skywalk since the terminus opened. When will it be ready? No one knows."

With the monsoon season underway, passengers are demanding immediate action, urging the transport department and bus operators to enforce a rule requiring all buses to enter the terminus, ensuring safety and convenience for all.