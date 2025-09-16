Commuters can resume using Ganeshapuram subway in 10 days

CHENNAI: After 32 months of closure, north Chennai residents and commuters can sigh in relief as the Ganeshapuram subway will be reopened for vehicular traffic in 10 days. The Greater Chennai Corporation had closed the subway for the construction of a road overbridge in January 2023.

Vyasarpadi, Mullai Nagar, Perambur, Pulianthope, Aaduthotti, and Jamalia residents have been battling bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Vyasarpadi flyover and Perambur High Road ever since the closure. The subway, which also often flooded during the monsoon, had forced thousands of motorists to depend on already choked routes such as the Vyasarpadi flyover, Basin Bridge, Elephant Gate RoB and a narrow passage beneath the railway track at Arunthathiyar Nagar, Mettupalayam.

GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told DT Next that coordination with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) allowed the civic body to expedite the work. "The CMRL is carrying out its project without blocking the road. We decided to take up the Ganeshapuram bridge work at night to avoid inconvenience," he said.

Regular commuters, including office-goers and students, have been frustrated by the slow pace of the flyover construction, which has delayed daily travel and stretched their commute times.

According to the commissioner, reopening the subway will help ease congestion on Perambur High Road, Vyasarpadi flyover and Basin Bridge during peak hours. "Road repair work has started and will be completed in a week to 10 days, from the Stephenson Road–Dr Ambedkar College Road junction to Ganeshapuram and the Stephenson Road junction near the flyover," he said.

Kumaragurubaran added that the RoB construction is progressing in full swing, and land acquisition is in its final stage. "The RoB work is expected to be completed in four months. Once the GCC portion is finished, it will be handed over to the Railways," he said.

With the northeast monsoon around the corner, officials believe the reopening will benefit thousands of commuters. "Bridge work will continue without blocking traffic. A bituminous surface, seven metres wide on both sides, will be laid, and additional street lights are being installed. Pumping capacity will also be increased to prevent water stagnation," said a senior GCC official.

Residents have welcomed the move. "For the past two days, GCC workers have been at the subway in full swing," said K Sathish of Kannigapuram. "It is just 200 metres from my house. Once it reopens, I can reach BB Road in minutes. For the last two years, I had to travel 2.5 km to get to Ganeshapuram and other areas."