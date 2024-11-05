Community art installation for the ‘heART’ of kindness in Chennai

CHENNAI: Kindness might not cost anything, but the act will certainly mean a lot to the receiver. ‘Be kind’, a phrase we hear often, but do we really live by it?

The Kindness Foundation in Chennai believes otherwise. And it also has its own distinctive way of celebrating the act ahead of World Kindness Day 2024, which falls on November 13.

Founded by Mahima Poddar, The Kindness Foundation is a non-profit and thinking organisation with a simple yet powerful vision to create compassionate communities worldwide.

With a huge bustle on the very first day of the campaign on November 3, which Mahima feels overwhelmed by, the hallway of Anna Centenary Library is crowded with people of all age groups showing their participation towards an act of kindness.

“You are HeART is our community art installation program, which is about inspiration and togetherness. I believe in the act of taking one’s time out for another, and not just charity. This event showcases the spirit of our society at its best,” says Mahima.

You are HeART community art installation

The community art installation has artists and people with a nac for the cause working live on a dynamic and interactive art installation that centers around the theme of kindness, and transforming the venue into a vibrant canvas of compassion and creativity. She adds, “Through all our programs, workshops and events, we hope to inspire and empower every citizen to be an advocate of kindness and personally create a measurable impact on the world around them.”

This event is being hosted in collaboration with John Sweeney, founder and chief kindness officer of the Suspended Coffees Movement and Tom Cledwyn, giver-in-chief - TED’s (Infectious Generosity) as a part of the Drop Dead Generous program.

“Inspired by Infectious Generosity, a book by Chris Anderson, who is the head of TED Talks, Drop Dead Generous aims to kick-start an infectious generosity movement that brings our communities together in kindness and compassion which they will be launching on November 13. John Sweeney reached out to us because he had heard of our project and wanted to feature us,” Mahima elucidates. Among other aspects, this unique experience will offer the public an opportunity to collaborate on a large-scale community art project, explore the importance of kindness through creative expression and connect with other community members in a meaningful, hands-on way.

The huge blank canvas has several hands drawn with diverse posture depicting writing, helping and praying, which is being filled with painting, doodling, poetry and more, all representative of the community.

An installation has been put in place, in the shape of a human, four-feet-high, which stands with an outstretched hand. “For the installation, we have drawn inspiration from the concept of the five love languages which could range from words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and receiving gifts. This was a concept we drew from The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, a nonfiction book by Baptist pastor Gary Chapman,” Mahima explains. If you had a person in front of you who needed you, what would be your act of kindness which you would choose? With colourful threads representative of each love language, the people can choose and tie each to the human installation.

“This sort of shows a pulse map of what is the love language of the city,” she adds.

You are HeART community art installation program is open to people till today. Foster important conversations around compassion, creativity, and community-building by being part of the community from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.