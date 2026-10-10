Commercial Metro operations from Poonamallee to Vadapalani will commence from 4 pm on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will commence passenger services on the 15-km Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani stretch of Phase II Corridor 4 (Yellow Line) from 4 pm on Sunday. The commercial operations will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the much-awaited Metro line on Sunday afternoon.
Services will initially operate in both directions until 9 pm on Sunday, while regular operations will begin at 7 am on Monday, offering commuters connectivity through 11 elevated Metro stations.
According to a press release issued by CMRL, the new stretch will connect Poonamallee Bypass with Vadapalani, passing through key residential and commercial areas along the route.
The 11 stations are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani.
From Monday, Metro services on the stretch will operate between 7 am and 9 pm in both directions. The last train will depart at 9 pm from both terminals — Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
On Mondays to Saturdays, trains will operate every ten minutes during peak hours, between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 8 pm. During non-peak hours, services will run every 15 minutes between 7 am and 8 am, 11 am and 5 pm, and 8 pm and 9 pm.
On Sundays and public holidays, there will be no separate peak-hour schedule. Trains will operate every 15 minutes throughout the service period, from 7 am to 9 pm.
The commencement of passenger services on the Corridor 4 stretch marks an important step in expanding Chennai's Metro network under Phase II.
The new elevated section is expected to provide an additional public transport option for residents and commuters travelling between Poonamallee and Vadapalani, including those accessing Porur and surrounding neighbourhoods.