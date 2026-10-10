Commercial Metro operations from Poonamallee to Vadapalani will commence from 4 pm on Sunday

Services will initially operate in both directions until 9 pm on Sunday, while regular operations will begin at 7 am on Monday, offering commuters connectivity through 11 elevated Metro stations.

According to a press release issued by CMRL, the new stretch will connect Poonamallee Bypass with Vadapalani, passing through key residential and commercial areas along the route.

The 11 stations are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani.

From Monday, Metro services on the stretch will operate between 7 am and 9 pm in both directions. The last train will depart at 9 pm from both terminals — Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.