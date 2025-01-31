Coming up: Elevated corridor between KCBT and Mahindra City to ease GST Road congestion

CHENNAI: An elevated corridor aimed at reducing traffic congestion on GST Road will soon be implemented along the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT)-Mahindra City stretch, covering 18.4 km, The Hindu reported.

It will be a six-lane raised roadway with entry and exit points at Iyyancherry Junction, Kattankulathur, and the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) crossing.

A revised detailed project report will be released soon, an engineer involved in the project told The Hindu, adding that no land acquisition would be required.

The elevated corridor project, which has an estimated budget of Rs 3,500 crore, is expected to ease the heavy traffic congestion in the area. The GST road is a vital artery for the city, as it connects residents with the southern and central districts of the State. Hence, it witnesses chock-a-block traffic whenever there are festivals like Deepavali and Pongal when thousands travel to their hometowns.

Also Read: NHAI drops 27-km long elevated corridor, mulls multiple flyovers on Tambaram-Chengalpattu section of GST Road

Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had proposed a 27 km elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengalpattu but dropped the plan due to high project costs and toll concerns. Instead, they considered building multiple flyovers along the stretch.