NHAI drops 27-km long elevated corridor, mulls multiple flyovers on Tambaram-Chengalpattu section of GST Road

CHENNAI: To reduce the project cost and resultant toll burden on road users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to drop the 27-km long elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengalpattu on the GST Road and instead build multiple elevated stretches or flyovers to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Rs 3,523-crore elevated corridor project was to start at Perungalathur and end beyond Paranur Toll Plaza, passing over 15 major and minor intersections on the GST Road, according to the draft DPR. The cost per km of the elevated project is Rs 147 crore.

Sources said that the rethinking came after considering that the 27-km long elevated road would entail high project cost, leading to very high toll charges, which would be an additional burden on road users. Sources said the plan now is to construct multiple flyovers instead of a single elevated corridor to reduce the toll burden.

All the major junctions between Perungalathur and Vandalur already have had a grade separator or flyover. To ensure free entry and exit of buses to Kilambakkam terminus, the NHAI is considering constructing a seven-km long elevated corridor from Iyencheri junction to Potheri which would help the vehicles avoid Urapakkam, Guduvancheri and Kattankulathur junctions, sources said.

"We have asked the consultant to identify the built-up locations where the elevated stretches or flyovers need to be constructed. After the submission of the DPR, we will take a final decision," sources added. The elevated stretches will likely come up on Maraimalai Nagar, Ford Factory, Singaperumal Koil and Mahindra City junctions.

The elevated roads or flyovers to be built would be six-lane structures on the GST Road, allowing the local traffic to use lanes beneath it.

NHAI has already completed eight-laning of the Tambaram-Chettipuniyam stretch by reducing the median width on the GST Road. After the road widening was completed, traffic congestion has largely reduced. The GST road carries about 1.5 lakh vehicles daily. Once the ROB-cum-grade separator work at Perungalathur gets over, the traffic will move freely between Tambaram and Urapakkam junction.





ORIGINAL PLAN:



27-km long Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated corridor

It would go over 15 minor and major intersections

Six 6-lane elevated roads to be built at Rs 3,523 crore

Entry and exit ramps at Kilambakkam terminus, Potheri near SRM College and Mahindra World City

NEW PROPOSAL:

Multiple elevated stretches or flyovers to cut down project cost and toll

To be built at Maraimalai Nagar, Ford Factory, Singaperumal Koil and Mahindra City junctions

7-km elevated stretch from Vandalur near Kilambakkam to Potheri to skip Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Kattankulathur junctions