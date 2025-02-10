Colonel collapses, dies after game of badminton at Army Campus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old army officer collapsed and died after playing badminton at the Army Campus Ground off Anna Salai on Saturday evening. The officer, Colonel JJ Johnson Thomas, was serving under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

Around 7 pm, Colonel Thomas, a resident of Palm Grove Officers Enclave on Island Ground, was playing badminton with colleagues at the Army Campus sports facility near Munro statue. After finishing the game, he drank water and sat down to rest. Moments later, he lost consciousness and collapsed.

Others who saw this immediately rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Authorities at RGGGH said his body has been moved to the hospital mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination. The Triplicane police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances. Preliminary reports suggest no signs of foul play, with the incident likely linked to a sudden medical emergency.

Colonel Thomas, a native of Kerala, had been residing in Chennai with his family for years. He worked at the ECHS headquarters in the city, aiding ex-servicemen with healthcare support.