College students' rivalry turns to crude bomb hurling, two held in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A group led by a law student hurled crude bombs at their rival group in Maduravoyal early Sunday morning, heavily injuring at least two person. The police have detained five persons for the incident.

According to police sources, the genesis of Sunday's country bomb attack dates back three months, involving two college students, Arasan and Naveen, who engaged in fisticuffs.

Arasan is an arts student at a city college, while Naveen is a law student at a private college. Arasan approached his friend, Mayajothi (22), a load man at Vanagaram fish market and his group to seek revenge on the rival student group.

Mayajothi, with his friends, Vignesh (26), an executive at a finance firm, Ajith (20), a welder, Ashiq (20), a delivery worker, and Jestin (19), went to Kamarajar Nagar on Sunday and called Naveen for a discussion to sort things out.

Naveen, who was with his group, met the rival group. However, as the argument escalated, the groups clashed, and Naveen's group hurled crude bombs at Mayajothi and his group and fled the scene. Vignesh suffered serious injuries in the attack. The Maduravoyal police rushed to the scene, arrested the five men, and launched a search for Naveen and six others who are absconding.