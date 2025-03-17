College student slips from crowded EMU train, falls to death near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student died after falling from the crowded EMU near Tambaram on Monday. The deceased was Vishwa of Arambakkam near Kancheepuram, who was studying Criminology in a private college in Meenambakkam.

On Monday morning Vishwa boarded the Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach fast local EMU. Vishwa used to catch another train from Tambaram every day as the fast local EMU does not stop in Meenambakkam. Hence, after the train started from Perungalathur railway station Vishwa got up from his seat and went near the door to get down at Tambaram railway station.

Police said the EMU was crowded and when nearing Irumbuliyur the boy slipped and fell. Soon the commuters pulled the emergency chain. On information, the Tambaram railway police who visited the spot found Vishwa dead with grievous head injuries. The police sent the body for an autopsy to the Chromepet GH and have registered a case.