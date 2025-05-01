Coimbatore man hurls bomb on lover’s neighbour over petty duel; arrested

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by police in Coimbatore for hurling country-made bombs at a woman over a petty quarrel, on Wednesday.

The police said Sullan alias Aruchamy from KK Chavadi Pudur near Coimbatore was living with his paramour, Poongodi (30), from Arumugagoundanur in Perur, after his wife passed away two years ago.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, Poongodi quarrelled with her neighbour Rangammal (57), over fetching water from the street tap. Both women were then pacified by neighbours, the police said.

Meanwhile, Aruchamy knocked at the house of Rangammal in the middle of the night and called her out. “As she came inquiring, he broke into a quarrel over the issue that happened with Rangammal. Unexpectedly, Aruchamy took out two country-made bombs kept in his two-wheeler and hurled them at her. In the blast, she suffered critical injuries,” police said.

Immediately, Aruchamy fled from the scene. The neighbours immediately rushed the woman to Sundakkamuthur Government Hospital.

On receiving information, the Perur All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) arrested Aruchamy and Poongodi after a search on Wednesday.

Police inquiries revealed that Aruchamy had kept country bombs to poach wild rabbits and wild boars.