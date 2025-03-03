Cocaine ring: Chennai police nab 1 more Nigerian national in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: In continuation of their bust of a Cocaine ring since January, in which 19 persons were arrested, the Chennai police arrested one more Nigerian National from Bengaluru for supplying cocaine to peddlers and clients in the city.

The arrested person was identified as Ebere Moses Obogodo (30). Moses was picked up from Bengaluru by a joint team of ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) and Choolaimedu Police. Another Nigerian national, Eko Nathanial Chibuzor, was picked up from Mumbai a week ago.

The role of Moses came to light after police went through the bank transactions of one of the accused, Fazil Ahmed, whom Police took into custody recently along with four others. The other Nigerian, Nathanial was also arrested based on the information provided by an accused under police custody.

According to the city police, the ANIU team has so far arrested 20 persons, including four youths under 21 years old, since the first arrest on January 25.

The accused also includes a Disc Jockey, Julian Dishan (33), and M Arunraj (29), the manager of The Thief bar in Nungambakkam, who were distributing drugs to customers visiting the bar, according to the police.

Police have so far recovered 60 grams of cocaine, 1.7 kg of ganja, two grams of ganja oil, four grams of OG ganja, 16 mobile phones, three two-wheelers, three cars, and two weighing machines from the accused.

The arrested Nigerian nationals were brought to the city on a transit warrant and remanded in judicial custody.