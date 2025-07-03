Cocaine case: Srikanth, Krishna bail verdict postponed amid police opposition

CHENNAI: The verdict on the bail petition of actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested in a cocaine case, has been postponed due to opposition from the police.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the hearing was held on Thursday, during which arguments were presented on behalf of both actors.

Krishna’s legal team argued that the medical examination results confirmed he had not consumed any drugs.

Meanwhile, Srikanth’s counsel stated that he had fully cooperated with the police investigation and was not found in possession of any drugs.

However, despite these claims, the police opposed granting bail to both actors.

Following this, the court has reserved its verdict on the bail petition.

Further details awaited.

Also Read:Cocaine case: Actor Krishna arrested for role in drugs network











