Cocaine case: Chennai police arrest actor Krishna after 20-hr inquiry

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested actor Krishna for the offence of consuming cocaine, following a 20-hour interrogation.

They also arrested another key suspect Kevin, who reportedly formed a WhatsApp group and supplied the drugs to Krishna and others. A police team recovered half a gram of cocaine and 10 grams of methamphetamine from him.

Earlier this week, the police arrested actor Srikanth for being part of the same drug cartel.

Krishna was under the police radar after Srikanth was picked up for questioning on Monday. Srikanth has been remanded in judicial custody till July 7.

Police said it was their investigation and arrests in a pub brawl in Nungambakkam a month ago that unravelled a criminal network with tentacles in the drug trade, job racket, land grab, and other criminal activities.

