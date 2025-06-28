Cocaine case: Srikanth seeks to meet Krishna in Puzhal prison, denied by officials

CHENNAI: Actor Srikanth, who is currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, has requested to meet his fellow actor Krishna, who was recently arrested in connection with a drug investigation.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Srikanth receives newspapers every morning and is said to read them.

After learning about Krishna’s arrest through a news report, Srikanth approached the prison officials, inquiring about Krishna’s location and whether he could meet him. Prison authorities, however, declined his request, stating that a meeting would not be permitted.

Both actors are remanded in A-class cells at Puzhal prison.

The Chennai City Police on Thursday arrested Krishna alias Srikrishna, citing his alleged involvement in drug use and distribution within a close-knit social circle.

His arrest is part of a larger narcotics crackdown that began after a pub brawl in the city last month.

Police had earlier arrested Kevin, Krishna’s alleged supplier, and seized a significant quantity of banned substances and related equipment from his possession.

Krishna came under the scanner shortly after Srikanth was picked up for questioning on Monday.

Srikanth has been remanded in judicial custody until July 7.

