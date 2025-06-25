Cocaine case: Chennai police grill actor Krishna

CHENNAI: Actor Krishna, in search of whom five special teams were formed, appeared before the Chennai police on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into a cocaine case.

Earlier, another Kollywood actor, Srikanth, was arrested by the police in the same case. After interrogating him, Krishna was summoned to appear before the investigators.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Krishna is being questioned at an undisclosed location by the special team. The report added that if his blood test confirms the presence of narcotics, he would be formally arrested.

When the narcotics case broke, Krishna was at a shooting spot in Kerala. Reports said his phone was switched off when the police tried to contact him. Following that, the police formed five special teams to search for the absconding actor.

Krishna, who began his career as a child artist in Mani Ratnam's ‘Anjali’ (1990), is the brother of director Vishnuvardhan. He rose to fame as a lead actor with ‘Kazhugu’ (2012), directed by Sathyasiva.

His last appearance was in Gautham Vasudev Menon's ‘Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha’ (2024).

