Police raids actor Krishna’s residence in connection with cocaine case

CHENNAI: Police raided actor Krishna’s residence as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug-related case.

The raid took place for two hours, during which authorities seized several substances used by the actor for further examination.

According to reports from Thanthi TV, following the raid, the actor was interrogated at the Thousand Lights police station for several hours.

During the raid, the authorities seized various medicines and substances allegedly used by the actor. These items have been taken for further examination and forensic analysis.

The police are investigating several angles, including potential financial ties to a film produced by Prasad and any links to the drug trade.



