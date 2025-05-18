CMWSSB approves Rs 147 cr Surapet water treatment plant project to quench western suburbs' thirst

CHENNAI: To meet the growing demand for drinking water, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has approved a Rs146.62 crore project to design, build, operate, and transfer a 47 (MLD) water treatment plant at Surapet.

The project also includes constructing a new intake tower at the Puzhal lake and a decade-long comprehensive operation and maintenance contract. On completion, the project will cater to the western suburbs like Ambattur and Avadi.

A government order issued by the municipal administration department secretary D Karthikeyan read that the project will be jointly executed by Metrowater and the Water Resources Department. The existing water treatment plant in Surapet near Ambattur was constructed in 1965; the 59-year-old plant can treat 14 MLD of water daily.

Treated water is supplied to the Defence Industrial Project, the Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) in Avadi, 12 bulk consumers and the residents of Surapet. Due to the deterioration of civil structures and electrical and mechanical equipment, the plant only treats seven MLD of water daily.

Metrowater has requested administrative approval for the project, along with a 10-year comprehensive maintenance plan.

The project proposal includes Rs 93.99 crore for construction and Rs 52.63 crore for 10 years of operation and maintenance. Additionally, Rs 12.04 crore will be deposited with the Water Resources Department for constructing the intake tower at Puzhal Lake, ensuring a reliable water source for the upgraded facility.

The Rs 93.99 crore construction cost was allotted from the infrastructure and amenities fund. And Rs 52.63 crore will be funded by the CMWSSB department, the government order added.