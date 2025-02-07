CMRL works: Villivakkam bus stand to be temporarily shifted

CHENNAI: Due to Metrorail works in Villivakkam, buses hitherto operated from Villivakkam bus stand will be temporarily operated from ICF bus stand from February 9.

As per a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) release, as many as 63 MTC buses to 7 routes that are being operated from Villivakkam bus stand will be shifted.

"Buses operated on routes 20, 27D and 23V will start from ICF bus stand and run through New Avadi Road and Villivakkam bus stand. Also, small buses plying on S43 and S44 will continue to be operated from Villivakkam," the release said.

Buses operated on Route 22 up to Villivakkam will be extended to Korattur. Similarly, buses on Route 63 (Thiruverkadu to Villivakkam) will be extended upto ICF.