CMRL to install anti-drag feature in existing train doors

CHENNAI: To install anti-drag features in all Metro Rail saloon doors in existing stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Private Limited for a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Meanwhile, the anti-drag feature will be incorporated as a standard provision in all trains procured for phase II.

The recent contract, however, will also entail design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of anti-drag features in all the saloon doors of 52 trains in phase 1. This is being done to enhance passenger safety and service by introducing an upgraded door safety mechanism across all the trains operating on the blue and green lines of phase I.

Currently, the Chennai Metro trains are equipped with automatic sliding doors featuring an obstacle detection system that identifies objects obstructing the doors during closure at stations. The new anti-drag passenger door safety system will further enhance passenger safety by detecting thinner objects such as clothing, bag straps, or belts that may get trapped between doors during boarding or de-boarding.

“This advanced system can detect any ‘pull and drag’ force. If such an item is dragged as the train begins to move, the system will automatically trigger the emergency brake and provide an instant alert to the train operator through the driver's console for immediate action,” stated a CMRL press note. “This is a proactive step, despite CMRL reporting no accident due to door entrapment.”

Meanwhile, CMRL has introduced additional passenger amenities like entry gates towards Todd Hunter Nagar for public usage at Saidapet Metro station.