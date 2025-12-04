CMRL to develop 1 lakh sqft commercial area at Wimco Nagar

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has proposed to license nearly 1 lakh sqft of the proposed commercial built-up area at the Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station.

The development is positioned as one of the largest premium commercial projects within a metro station in north Chennai and planned as a future-ready ecosystem suitable for retail, office spaces, supermarkets, logistics operations, food courts, fitness centres, coaching institutes, entertainment facilities and R&D units. The licensee may use the space directly or sublet it to other businesses.

The location is connected to the Blue Line, which links hubs like the airport and Central station, and is surrounded by residential and industrial clusters like

Tiruvottiyur, Ennore and Wimco Nagar. The Metro Rail will offer the space on a warm-shell basis for a long-term tenure of 15 years, extendable by five years, with basic utilities and adequate parking for two and four-wheelers. The base reserve price is fixed at Rs 349 per sqm per month. Licensees may undertake interior fit-outs according to their requirements. Metro has invited tenders in this regard.

The CMRL said it continues to focus on creating high-quality commercial, retail and public infrastructure to enhance non-fare revenue across the network.