CMRL signs Rs 1,538.35 crore contract for procurement of 32 driverless three-car trains

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) signed a contract agreement to procure 32 driverless three-car (UTO) trains consisting of 96 cars. The contract has been awarded to Alstom Transport India Limited at a contract price of Rs 1,538.35 crore.

Earlier, the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to the company on April 28.

The agreement was signed by Manoj Goyal, director (systems & operations), for CMRL and Parag Nandlal Gohel, customer director (South), for Alstom.

A statement issued by the CMRL said that the scope of work under the contract includes the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, training of personnel and comprehensive maintenance contract for 15 years of standard gauge Metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units) of 96 cars to form 32 number of UTO trains.

The first train is scheduled to be delivered by February 2027 at the CMRL phase-2 depot. The trains will undergo rigorous testing at CMRL's facilities for 14 months, including integration testing with other systems and service trials. The subsequent trains will be delivered between September 2027 and May 2028, and tested at the CMRL site.

The current contract awarded to the company is the third and final contract for the procurement of UTO Metro trains for the Phase 2 project. The first two contracts were earlier awarded, and supplies have already commenced. With the award of the current and the third Rolling stock contract, the contract award for all the requirements of the phase-2 is concluded, added the release.